Georgia rules out sanctions on Russia

Georgia does not plan to change its current policy or impose sanctions against Russia, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said on Thursday, commenting on Ukraine’s decision to appoint a new ambassador to Tbilisi after nearly four years.

“As you know, the president of Ukraine has appointed an ambassador to Georgia. On the one hand, we welcome the very fact of the appointment. On the other hand, only one question arises — what has changed?” Papuashvili told journalists, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media. “Georgia has not changed its policy. As we said four years ago that we would not impose bilateral sanctions, we say the same today. As we said that we would not send troops to fight there, the state is still not going to send military personnel to Ukraine.”

Papuashvili expressed hope that the appointment of a new ambassador would mark a “reconsideration of hostile rhetoric toward Georgians” on the part of the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Mykhailo Brodovych had been appointed as Ukraine’s new ambassador to Georgia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recalled Ambassador Ihor Dolhov from Tbilisi for consultations on March 1, 2022, citing the Georgian government’s refusal to impose sanctions on Russia and its alleged obstruction of Georgian volunteers traveling to Ukraine.

Dolhov was formally dismissed from the post several months later. In September 2024, Ukraine also recalled its chargé d’affaires in Georgia, Mykhailo Kharishyn, a move Kyiv said was necessary to adapt its diplomatic system to the “harsh realities of war.”

