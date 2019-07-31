Georgia selects film for Oscar nomination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has selected a film 'Shindisi' directed by film director Dimitri Tsintsadze to be presented for the Oscar nomination.

The producer of the project Shindisi is Edmond Minashvili.

The Georgian National Film Center (GNFC) released the first trailer of Shindisi earlier in March.

The 20-member cast underwent training at the base of the Georgian Defence Ministry for fighting scenes. Actors Goga Pipinashvili and Dato Bakhtadze play the leading roles in the film, Agenda.ge reported.

News.Az

