Georgia to apply for EU Membership immediately

Georgia to apply for EU Membership immediately

The chair of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, Irakli Kobakhidze, has announced that Georgia will file for EU membership tomorrow, News.Az reports citing Civil.ge

“We call on the EU bodies to review our application in an emergency manner and to make the decision to grant Georgia the status of an EU membership candidate,” MP Kobakhidze said at a special briefing.




