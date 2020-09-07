Georgian band Bravo Metehi makes love confession to Azerbaijan in original way

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian musicians from the world-famous Bravo Metehi band performed the touching Ayrylyg song ("Parting", music by Ali Salimi, words by Farhad Ibrahimi) in the Azerbaijani and Georgian languages.

With their extraordinary singing, the Georgian band breathed new life into this song.

"This is a friend we can always rely on. This is a country that rejoices for our success. This is friendship, which all Georgians are proud of. Our beloved Azerbaijan! This greatest song sounds for you, from your brothers and sisters - from Georgians," the member of the band explained in a video address.

