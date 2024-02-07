Georgian Deputy Speaker hails excellent organization of Azerbaijani snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The polling stations have seen the high turnout of voters. We have observed the voting process at the polling stations and all the regulations have been met,” Deputy Chairperson of the Georgian Parliament, international observer Archil Talakvadze told a press conference regarding the results of the snap presidential election.

Highlighting the calm environment at the polling stations, Talakvadze noted: “A large number of observers have visited the polling stations. The media representatives were also granted access to the polling stations. Overall, we would like to conclude that the election has been organized excellently.”

News.Az