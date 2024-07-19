Georgian media highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at 4th EPC summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev’s speech in a roundtable on “Energy and Connectivity” held as part of the 4th summit of the European Political Community in Oxford, has been in the focus of the Georgian media.

The articles, published by “interpress.ge”, "realnews.ge", "24news.ge", "aktual.ge" information portals, featured remarks made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the roundtable discussions.The articles quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying: “We planned to double our gas supply to Europe by the end of 2027.”“We have eight countries receiving Azerbaijani gas: five member states of EU - Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Hungary, and Romania. Now, from the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Türkiye, we supply our oil to different destinations, including very sensitive destinations which are largely dependent on Azerbaijani crude,” the Azerbaijani President mentioned.

News.Az