Yandex metrika counter

Georgian PM visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
Georgian PM visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.az reports.

The Georgian Prime Minister commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and placed flowers at their graves. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

PM Irakli Kobakhidze then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      