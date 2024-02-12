Georgia’s new prime minister names deputies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newly appointed Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze on Monday named his deputies and the new Head of the Government’s Strategic Communications Department, while highlighting the “absolutely realistic ambition” of ensuring the country's “leading position” in combating corruption, News.Az reports citing Agenda.ge.

In his first Government meeting, Kobakhidze announced Levan Davitashvili, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, would serve as his First Deputy, while Thea Tsulukiani, the Minister of Culture and Sport, and Irakli Chikovani, the Minister of Defence, would assume the posts of deputies.

In other changes, Mikheil Peikrishvili will replace Nino Giorgobiani as the Head of the Strategic Communications Department, the PM said.

Praising the country’s “commendable results” in combating corruption “as evidenced by a number of international studies”, Kobakhidze stressed he aspired for more “ambitions goals”.

The PM further highlighted his office “must lead by example in terms of transparency and accountability," and stressed “every decision made should be transparent to citizens, setting a standard we expect from all state agencies".

News.Az