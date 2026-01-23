Georgia’s PM rules out early elections, pledges to hold vote in 2028

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s parliamentary elections will take place on the constitutionally mandated schedule, and the ruling Georgian Dream party has no plans for an early vote, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in an interview with Imedi TV.

“If anyone in Georgia fears early elections today, it is the opposition. They themselves removed that demand from the agenda,” Kobakhidze said, News.Az reports, ciing Georgian media. “We plan to follow the constitutional timeline. We have our principles, our rules, and we believe political processes in Georgia should proceed according to the constitution. Therefore, we consider that parliamentary elections must be held on October 28, 2028.”

The last parliamentary vote in Georgia, held in October 2024, triggered a major political crisis, with opposition parties refusing to recognize the results and raising doubts about the legitimacy of Georgian Dream both domestically and internationally.

Against this backdrop, observers have increasingly speculated about the possibility of new elections. Analysts note that preparations are already underway: the Constitutional Court is reviewing lawsuits seeking to ban the largest opposition parties, while parliament recently passed amendments restricting voting rights for citizens living abroad, a group traditionally more critical of the government.

Although early elections remain a central demand of ongoing protests in Tbilisi, the opposition continues to call for broad reforms to ensure free and transparent voting.

News.Az