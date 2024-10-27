Georgia’s president calls for public demonstrations as the opposition challenges election results

Georgia’s president calls for public demonstrations as the opposition challenges election results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia is mired in uncertainty after a key election gave the increasingly anti-Western ruling party a decisive victory.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called on citizens to take to the streets in protest, saying the ruling party used widespread fraud to win Saturday’s nationwide election, News.az reportsIn a speech alongside opposition leaders on Sunday, she said: “I do not accept this election. It cannot be accepted, accepting it would be accepting Russia into this country, the acceptance of Georgia’s subordination to Russia,” she said, inviting supporters to gather outside the country’s parliament at 7.00 p.m. on Monday to oppose the result, which she said had been rigged.“We became witnesses and victims of a Russia special operation,” added Zourabichvili, who has become one of the most prominent critics of the ruling Georgian Dream party. “They stole our right to choice, they carried out a Russian election.”Opposition parties cried foul after preliminary results showed a lead for the ruling Georgian Dream party, which took 53 percent of the vote compared the opposition bloc’s 38 percent.The opposition Coalition for Change said their MPs would not take up their parliamentary mandates because the election results were rigged.

News.Az