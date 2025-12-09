German FM urges China to support peace in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, calling on China to use its influence to support international efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported the discussions on Tuesday.

During the talks, Wadephul outlined Germany’s approach to resolving the Ukrainian conflict and expressed hope that China could leverage its ties with Russia to help bring about a resolution, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Wang Yi responded by emphasizing China’s “consistent position” on the issue, stating that all parties should maintain momentum toward a political settlement, meet each other halfway, and work toward a “fair, lasting, and binding” peace agreement through dialogue. He also reiterated China’s support for initiatives aimed at peace and its intention to continue playing a “constructive role.”

China maintains a stance of neutrality in the conflict, avoiding assigning blame while promoting dialogue and de-escalation. Beijing has previously stated that good-neighborly relations among China, India, and Russia serve regional stability and global peace.

Germany has not yet released an official communiqué following the meeting.

News.Az