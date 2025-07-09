Germany's Merz: Diplomatic solutions in Russia-Ukraine war ‘exhausted’

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told the Bundestag on Wednesday that diplomatic avenues to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war have been "exhausted," pledging unwavering support to Kyiv despite growing political division within Germany and across Europe.

Merz’s remarks come in the wake of failed peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. The only agreement reached in the recent round was a limited prisoner exchange, further underlining the lack of progress toward a comprehensive settlement, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

“When a criminal regime openly questions another country’s right to exist with military force and sets out to destroy the political order of freedom on the entire European continent, the federal government I lead will do everything in its power to prevent this,” Merz declared, citing concerns for European security.

Germany has emerged as Ukraine’s top European backer since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, contributing nearly €44 billion (approximately $50 billion) in military, financial, and humanitarian aid. Despite continuing this robust support, Merz’s government now faces rising opposition from both the political far-right and segments of the left.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and some voices within the left-wing Social Democratic Party (SPD), a junior partner in Merz’s CDU/CSU-led coalition, have called for renewed diplomatic engagement with Russia.

Last month, several SPD-affiliated figures issued a manifesto urging the German government to pursue a negotiated peace. Both Merz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, himself an SPD member, strongly rejected the appeal, emphasizing that concessions to Moscow would only embolden further aggression.

Germany’s continued aid is seen as increasingly pivotal, especially as U.S. support for Ukraine becomes more uncertain under President Donald Trump, who returned to office earlier this year. Trump has promised to broker a "quick peace deal" between Moscow and Kyiv and has signaled reluctance to approve large-scale aid packages, raising fears of a shift in Western resolve.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon temporarily halted some military shipments authorized under the Biden administration. Although Trump later ordered parts of the assistance to resume, including Patriot missile systems, doubts remain about Washington’s long-term commitment.

According to reports, Trump has proposed that Germany sell another Patriot battery to Ukraine to help strengthen its defenses amid intensifying Russian aerial attacks. Berlin has already supplied three Patriot systems to Kyiv and is now weighing further contributions.

As Merz concluded his remarks, he emphasized that Germany’s role in supporting Ukraine is not just a moral imperative, but a strategic necessity to defend the "political order of freedom" across Europe.

