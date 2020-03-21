Gilan Holding allocates 1 million manat to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the corporate social responsibility strategy, Gilan Holding has allocated AZN 1,000,000 (USD 590,000) to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020, Gilasn Holding told APA.

In accordance with the instructions of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers, Gilan Holding and its companies have been taking measures in various directions since February to combat and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Work from home" mode was switched to, meetings are held online via video conferencing.

Prioritizing the health of employees and customers, the HSE department carries out information and awareness work among staff and in the offices, production areas in places where it is impossible to work from home, instructions have been prepared and disinfection has been done in accordance with international standards.

The Task Force will be established within Gilan Holding, and various measures to support the fight against coronavirus in the country will be continued together with government agencies.

As mentioned earlier, many hotels in Baku and the regions, which are part of the Gilan Holding group of companies, have been temporarily involved in the fight against coronavirus. At present, hotels allocated for this purpose have been used as quarantine areas. All costs of quarantine areas operating jointly with various government agencies are covered by the holding.

