Gilead to buy Arcellx for $7.8B to expand cancer therapy pipeline

Gilead Sciences (GILD) will acquire its partner Arcellx (ACLX) in a deal valued at up to $7.8 billion, marking its largest acquisition since 2020. The move aims to expand Gilead’s cancer treatment portfolio beyond its core HIV and liver disease drugs.

Gilead will pay $115 per share in cash, a 79% premium to Arcellx’s last closing price. Shares of Arcellx surged nearly 79% in early trading, while Gilead fell about 1%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The acquisition gives Gilead full access to anito-cel, an experimental CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma, which it had been co-developing with Arcellx through its Kite Pharma unit. CAR-T therapy uses genetically modified immune cells to attack cancer.

The FDA is reviewing anito-cel as a fourth-line treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, with a decision expected by Dec 23, 2026. Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day said anito-cel could eventually become a foundational therapy, including for earlier treatment lines.

The deal includes an additional $5 per share contingent payment if anito-cel achieves at least $6 billion in cumulative global sales by the end of 2029. Gilead expects the acquisition to boost earnings per share by 2028 after FDA approval.


