Two dead, three injured in Odesa drone attack

At least two people, including a 20-year-old woman, were killed and three others injured after a Russian drone strike hit Ukraine’s Odesa region last night, authorities report.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that several industrial, energy, and civilian infrastructure sites were targeted. One drone hit a residential apartment, but fortunately, no detonation occurred and no casualties were reported in that episode. Psychologists assisted residents affected by the incident, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In another strike, two cargo trucks caught fire, damaging other vehicles and nearby infrastructure. Fires at an auto shop and trucks in a parking lot were quickly extinguished by 71 rescuers with 16 units of equipment.

The Odesa Regional Military Administration confirmed the victims: a 20-year-old woman and a man around 45 years old. Three injured people aged 23–45 are receiving medical care, with two in serious condition.

Infrastructure damage includes production and warehouse buildings, administrative offices, an auto shop, and vehicles. Emergency services continue working at the sites.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 127 strike drones and Iskander ballistic missiles overnight. Most targets were intercepted, but ballistic missiles and 20 drones hit 11 locations in the region.

