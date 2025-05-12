Gold prices drop as US-China trade deal sparks market optimism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of gold fell sharply on Monday, dropping 3% to around $3,220 per ounce by 08:15 GMT, as markets reacted to news of a breakthrough in US-China trade negotiations.

The US and China said in a joint statement on Monday that they had agreed to a broad rollback of punitive tariffs for the initial 90 days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The US will reduce its tariffs on Chinese products from 145% to 30%, while China's will be reduced from 125% to 10% by May 14.

The price of gold per ounce has recently reached historical highs, exceeding $3,400 amid global trade tensions caused by US tariffs.

In early April, the US decided to impose high tariffs on all countries of at least 10%.

News.Az