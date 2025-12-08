Golden Globes 2026: Key nomination expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The nominations for the 83rd annual Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, signaling the start of Hollywood’s awards season, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

Because the Globes separate comedies or musicals from dramas — a distinction that often sparks debate — a wide range of films and television series are positioned as front-runners.

Among the expected contenders are the comedy One Battle After Another, the drama Sinners, the musical Wicked: For Good and the drama Hamnet. On the television side, notable prospects include the drama The Pitt as well as the comedies The Studio and Wednesday. A 334-member voting body of foreign journalists selects nominees across 28 categories.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return as host after receiving strong reviews for her debut earlier this year. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, January 11, and will also be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

This year’s event comes amid major shifts in the entertainment industry, driven by Netflix’s planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets. The potential sale has raised concerns among directors, producers and theater groups, who fear Netflix could move away from Warner Bros.’ longstanding tradition of theatrical premieres.

Reflecting its growing influence in Hollywood, Netflix is expected to be heavily represented among nominees.

Anticipated recognition includes Best Comedy/Musical for Wake Up Dead Man, the third film in the Knives Out franchise, and Best Animated Film for KPop Demon Hunters.

In television categories, Netflix contenders likely include Keri Russell for Best TV Drama Actress in The Diplomat and Jenna Ortega for Best TV Comedy Actress in Wednesday.

News.Az