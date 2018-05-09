Governor of U.S. State of Nevada honors 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Governor of the U.S. State of Nevada, Brian Sandoval, signed a certificate of recognition on the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The document was sent to Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles, which also covers the State of Nevada, Azerbaijan's Consulate General told News.Az.



Stating that this certificate is presented in honor of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the Governor says: “The State of Nevada extends best wishes to all those who gather to celebrate this historic milestone.”

A member of the Republican Party, Brian Sandoval was elected Governor of Nevada in 2011.

News.Az

