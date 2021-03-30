Gov't of Georgia to present 10-year development plan in May

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Georgia is going to present a 10-year development plan in May, which will convey the government’s vision of how to emerge from the coronavirus crisis, announces Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, according to Agenda.ge.

At a meeting with business representatives today Garibashvili said that in order to overcome the economic crisis created by the pandemic it is important for the government and the business sector to work together.

We have a specific vision of how to get out of this crisis and this is to activate vaccination and to start active cooperation [between government and the business sector]. We would like to present our vision and specific 10-year development plan for each sector by the end of May. Your involvement in this process is important because without you we can not carry out this plan", Garibashvili said.

He said that the government understands that 'we need a predictable environment, a stable environment'.

"By this, I mean political and macroeconomic stability. My main policy will be to cooperate as openly as possible with you, the business. We will be a business-oriented government. My vision is to have as few barriers as possible to the business, less bureaucracy, quick decisions and collaborative work. State, business, citizens must unite", said Garibashvili.

