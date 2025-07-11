Grand Canyon’s North Rim shuts down as wildfire forces evacuations near Jacob Lake

White Sage wildfire, AZ, near the Grand Canyon National Park on July 11, 2025. | Photo: InciWeb

The White Sage Fire has forced the closure of the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park and the evacuation of nearby areas, including Jacob Lake, as the blaze inches dangerously closer to populated zones.

Ignited on July 9 on Bureau of Land Management lands roughly 15 miles southeast of Fredonia, the wildfire has now scorched an estimated 1,000 acres and remains zero percent contained, according to authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Though the fire has not yet reached within the park’s boundaries, the National Park Service has ordered all visitors and residents to leave the area immediately as a precaution.

Emergency crews are battling the blaze amid difficult conditions, with containment efforts ongoing.

This is a developing story. Follow Firebrains and InciWeb for real-time updates.

