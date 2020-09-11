Grand National Assembly chairman: Turkey always close to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the official visit to Turkey, the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, headed by Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara, revered the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people by laying a wreath at the monument, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Then the MPs visited the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - "Anitkabir". On behalf of Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, a wreath was laid at the Mausoleum. Gafarova wrote an entry to the Book of Memory.

On the same day, the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation met with Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Mustafa Sentop.

Having warmly greeted Gafarova and the members of the delegation, Sentop stressed that Turkey and Azerbaijan are fraternal countries.

"Azerbaijan and Turkey are one nation, two states, linked by fraternal ties and historical friendship,” Sentop added. “The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow."

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mustafa Sentop said that Armenia is a threat not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region.

While reminding the words of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that Turkey is always close to Azerbaijan and is ready to support it in everything, Sentop added that Turkey will always support Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

News.Az