Grandmother and her granddaughter killed as result of shelling Alkhanli village

The killed people as a result of the shelling of Alkhanly village of Fuzuli region by the Armenian Armed Forces were grandmother and her granddaughter, representative at the rural administration Ilham Israfilov told APA's Karabakh bureau.

During shelling of the village from artillery installations and other heavy weapons, one of the shells fell into the courtyard of Salman Guliyev.

As a result of the explosion, Guliyeva Sahiba Idris gizi died in 1967, and her granddaughter Guliyeva Zakhra Elnur gizi, born in 2015 killed, their relative Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat gizi was seriously wounded.

The wounded was hospitalized.

The enemy's fire was suppressed by the response of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

