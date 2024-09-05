Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 30 more families to Shusha city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, another 30 families (102 people) were relocated to the country’s liberated Shusha city on Thursday as part of the Great Return State Program, News.Az reports.

Shusha residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Shusha city has reached 177, comprising 672 individuals.

News.Az