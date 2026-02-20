Messi opens MLS season in World Cup year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi begins a pivotal season in Major League Soccer (MLS) this weekend as the fast-growing US league looks to capitalize on heightened global interest surrounding the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Messi — MLS’s marquee attraction — enters his fourth season with Inter Miami CF, who face Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC in Saturday’s opener at the 70,000-seat Memorial Coliseum, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The season comes at a crucial moment, as the 2026 World Cup will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer. Host nations typically experience a surge in attendance and domestic league interest, and MLS leadership is aiming to sustain that momentum well beyond the tournament.

“This is a massive year for Major League Soccer,” said commissioner Don Garber, calling it “a seminal moment for our sport.”

The MLS campaign will pause for seven weeks during June and July to accommodate the World Cup. Five MLS stadiums will host matches, with additional venues serving as training sites and fan zones.

Several MLS players are expected to feature in the World Cup, including Son. Messi could also participate, potentially marking his sixth World Cup appearance, though the Argentine star has not confirmed his plans.

League officials intend to leverage the midseason break to expand the fan base. Reports indicate MLS could invest between $15 million and $30 million in marketing during the tournament to encourage viewers to follow their local clubs and spotlight the league’s growing roster of international stars.

The regular season will resume during the rest period between the World Cup semifinals and final, followed shortly by the MLS All-Star Game.

“MLS will be at the center of the soccer universe during the world’s largest sporting event, and that creates an extraordinary opportunity for our league, our clubs, and our players,” Garber said.

Looking ahead, MLS has also announced a structural shift beginning in July 2027, moving from its current spring-to-fall calendar to a summer-to-spring schedule. The change will align the league more closely with European competitions such as the Premier League and La Liga.

League officials believe the new calendar will facilitate smoother transfer activity with global clubs and reduce scheduling conflicts with major international tournaments. However, critics argue the move carries risks, as MLS would compete more directly for audiences with major US sports leagues such as the National Football League, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League.

News.Az