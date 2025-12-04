Guterres: Israel’s Gaza war conduct ‘fundamentally wrong’

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel’s conduct in Gaza, calling it “fundamentally wrong” and highlighting the heavy civilian toll and destruction in the territory. In an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference, he said there are “strong reasons to believe” Israeli forces may have committed war crimes.

Guterres criticized the operation’s focus on destroying Hamas, noting that while Gaza has suffered massive damage, Hamas remains intact. The UN chief emphasized the humanitarian impact, citing tens of thousands of deaths since October 7, 2023, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, pushed back, accusing Guterres of repeatedly condemning Israel while failing to visit the country. Guterres also praised the U.S. for improving aid access in Gaza through diplomatic pressure, though Israel continues to restrict entry despite a fragile ceasefire.

Recent Israeli strikes killed seven Palestinians, including two children, marking ongoing ceasefire violations. Gaza authorities report at least 591 breaches since the truce began, leaving hundreds dead and many more wounded.

