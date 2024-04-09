“Hajialili" power substation and Regional Training Center were inaugurated in Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening ceremonies of the 110/35/10 kV "Hajialili" power substation and the Regional Training Center owned by Azerishig OJSC.

The head of state was briefed by Vugar Ahmadov, the chairman of Azerishig OJSC, on the completed works. The electrical grid in Gabala covers a total of 31,502 subscribers. As part of the renovation works carried out by Azerishig in the region, the electrical infrastructure of the city of Gabala, 2 settlements, and 13 villages has been renewed. In order to improve the quality of electricity supply to consumers, a new 110/35/10 kV, 26-megavolt-ampere (MVA) "Hajialili" substation has been rebuilt to a capacity of 41 MVA to meet modern requirements.

Information was provided to the head of state regarding the restoration and renovation works carried out in the distribution networks during the years 2020-2023, the implementation of green and innovative technologies by Azerishig OJSC, and the technical, economic, and ecological efficiency of the reconstruction of the electricity supply to more than 150 residential areas under the "100 Villages" project.

Two charging stations for electric vehicles have been built by Azerishig in front of the "Hajialili" electrical substation. As a result of the implementation of electric vehicle charging stations, it will be possible to reduce the consumption of 230 thousand tons of hydrocarbon fuel per year and decrease carbon dioxide emissions by 239 thousand tons.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the "Hajialili" substation.

A Regional Training Center has been also built on the premises of the substation. The Training Center aims to train specialized personnel in the field of electrical engineering with both local and foreign trainers involved. There is a particular focus on the application and utilization guidelines of renewable energy sources and organizing training sessions and skill competitions under real-world working conditions. The center includes a modern network polygon and a "Green Energy" training polygon.

The Regional Training Center is also equipped with other modern equipment and integrated into the dispatcher management system of regional networks.

In addition, the Center has three modern classrooms, including one interactive classroom, and a conference hall for organizing events.

News.Az