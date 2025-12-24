Hamas denies role in Rafah blast injuring Israeli officer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas on Wednesday denied any involvement in an explosion in the southern Gaza city of Rafah that injured an Israeli officer.

In a statement, the group said the blast occurred in an area "fully controlled" by Israeli forces and where no Palestinians were present, and that it had warned of unexploded ordnance in the area and elsewhere, denying responsibility for such remnants since the ceasefire took effect, particularly those it said were left by Israeli forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hamas called on Israel to abide by the ceasefire agreement and avoid actions it said could escalate tensions or undermine the truce. The group reiterated its commitment to the deal and related obligations.

Earlier Wednesday, an Israeli army officer was wounded when an explosive device detonated near a Namer armored vehicle in Rafah's al-Jneina neighborhood, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office blamed Hamas for the incident, accusing the group of violating the ceasefire and rejecting the U.S.-backed peace plan. It said the explosion confirmed Hamas' "violent intentions" and warned that Israel would respond.

News.Az