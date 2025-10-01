Hanwha-SSG game faces risk of cancelation due to sudden rain

+ ↺ − 16 px

The highly anticipated professional baseball matchup between the Hanwha Eagles and SSG Landers may be called off as unexpected rainfall threatens to disrupt the game schedule, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hanwha and SSG are set to play their 16th head-to-head match of the ‘2025 Shinhan Bank SOL Bank KBO League’ at SSG Landers Field in Incheon on the 1st. SSG has already secured third place in the league, but second-place Hanwha is barely clinging to a faint hope of winning the championship.

Hanwha, which must secure a win to continue its championship race, announced ace Cody Ponce as the starting pitcher for the day. Ponce has recorded 17 wins, 1 loss, and an ERA of 1.85 over 28 games (174⅔ innings) this season. Against SSG, he has been exceptionally strong with 3 wins and an ERA of 0.31 in 4 games (29 innings).

However, an unexpected variable emerged. Rain began to fall suddenly around 5 p.m. The SSG Landers Field ground management team quickly installed waterproof tarps, but if the rain does not stop, a delay or cancellation remains possible.

Ponce was originally scheduled to start against LG on the 28th of last month, but the game was delayed and eventually canceled due to rain, pushing his start to this match. Now, another rain-related cancellation threat has arisen.

Before the game, Hanwha manager Kim Kyung-moon joked in an interview, “Ponce might develop a trauma,” adding, “If it doesn’t rain, we have to play, but there’s no need to rush if it does. The schedule is tight, but what can we do if the sky is against us?”

“Even if today’s game is canceled, Ponce has to pitch in one of the next two games,” Kim said. “Titles are also at stake. If the rankings were decided, I might have considered resting him, but since both rankings and titles are on the line, he seems eager to pitch.”

Hanwha’s starting lineup for the day includes Son Ah-seop (designated hitter), Luis Riverato (center fielder), Moon Hyun-bin (left fielder), Roh Si-hwan (third baseman), Chae Eun-seong (first baseman), Ha Joo-seok (second baseman), Kim Tae-yeon (right fielder), Choi Jae-hoon (catcher), and Shim Woo-jun (shortstop).

SSG’s lineup features Park Sung-han (shortstop), Guillermo Ereidia (left fielder), Choi Jeong (designated hitter), Han Yu-seom (right fielder), Ko Myung-jun (first baseman), Ahn Sang-hyun (third baseman), Kim Sung-wook (center fielder), Jeong Jun-hae (second baseman), and Jo Hyung-woo (catcher). The starting pitcher is Choi Min-jun.

News.Az