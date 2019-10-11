Head of Azerbaijani community: Conflict with Armenia underway on all platforms

Head of Azerbaijani community: Conflict with Armenia underway on all platforms

A meeting between the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the young people of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, born in Nagorno-Karabakh region was held on Oct. 11, head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 11.

During the meeting Ganjaliyev informed the participants about the community’s activities and the implemented projects.

The head of the Azerbaijani community said that the conflict with Armenia is underway today on all platforms - military, diplomatic and social media.

Urging young people to be more active on social networks, Ganjaliyev said that they have a great responsibility in the information war.

“Today there are vast opportunities for informing the world, in particular, international organizations and institutions that work towards settlement of conflicts, about Azerbaijan’s realities,” the head of the Azerbaijani community said. “The youth must not miss such opportunities.”

Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov informed the participants about the Fund’s activity, its ongoing projects and grant competitions.

He called on the young people from the Nagorno-Karabakh region to cooperate.

While delivering speech at the event, member of the board of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Flora Gasimova also called on young people to be more active in exposing the Armenian lies.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

