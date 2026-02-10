Heavy gunfire reported near prison in Guinea capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy gunfire was reported near the central prison in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, according to international media reports citing witnesses and journalists on the ground.

Witnesses said rapid gunfire was heard shortly before 9 a.m. local time and lasted for more than 30 minutes. Residents in the area reported hearing vehicles speeding through nearby streets as the shooting took place, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Security forces, including police and special units, reportedly blocked roads leading to the prison area. An armoured special forces vehicle was also seen near the facility.

It remains unclear who was responsible for the shooting or what triggered the incident. Authorities have not yet released an official statement explaining the situation.

News.Az