Helicopter crashes in Iran's Isfahan - VIDEO

An Iranian army helicopter crashed in the central province of Isfahan, killing at least four people.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft went down in the Dorcheh area of Khomeini Shahr, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The crash occurred inside the compound of the local wholesale fruit and vegetable market.

The helicopter was affiliated with the Iranian Army and was reportedly conducting a training flight at the time of the incident.

Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the crash. Two civilians who were operating market stalls at the site also lost their lives as a result of the incident.

Authorities have not yet released official details regarding the cause of the crash. An investigation is expected to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

