Heydar Aliyev Center hosts presentation of book “Nursultan Nazarbayov: Life road”

“Nursultan Nazarbayov: Life road” book dedicated to the life and activity of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been launched at the Heydar Aliyev Center

The author of the book is head of the Chancellery of the President of Kazakhstan Makhmud Kasymbekov, according to AzerTag.

The book highlights Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’ s life and his struggle for the sake of his people and state.

The Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov wrote the foreword for the book.

The publication also features the documents and photos from President Nursultan Nazarbayev's personal archive.

Prior to the presentation, documentary "Chosen by time” dedicated to Nursultan Nazarbayev was screened.

The Azerbaijani President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Akif Alizade, head of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, MP Javanshir Feyziyev, head of Chancellery of the President of Kazakhstan Makhmud Kasymbekov addressed the event.

The event was followed by a concert performed by Kazakh artists.

