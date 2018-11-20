Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends conference on Nasimi’s spiritual legacy in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

An opening ceremony of the international scientific conference under the motto “The spiritual legacy of Nasimi in historical and cultural context of medieval Ea

The event was held as part of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality, co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

In his remarks, Director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies Igor Abylgaziyev hailed Nasimi’s works as one of the most perfect examples of world poetry.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu hailed the importance of educating youth in the values of their ancestors.

The event then featured the recitation of Nasimi’s poems in performance of the students in different languages.

News.Az

