Hezbollah confirms death of Air Force commander as Israeli strikes intensify

Hezbollah has confirmed the death of its Air Force commander, Mohammad Hussein Srour, following an attack by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The assault involved three rockets hitting a residential building in Beirut's Southern Suburb, resulting in at least four fatalities and several injuries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The IDF announced that Israeli air forces targeted Beirut on September 26, with Major General Tomer Bar emphasizing the mission's focus on preventing Iranian weapon supplies to Hezbollah. Bar stated, “We are now determined to cut off any potential delivery of arms from Iran to Lebanon, especially considering what Hezbollah has lost because of our actions.”He also noted that the Air Force is preparing to assist the IDF's Northern Command in the event of a ground offensive into Lebanon.In response, Hezbollah launched 50 rockets at Kiryat Ata near Haifa and previously fired 80 projectiles at Safed in northern Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that operations against Hezbollah will continue until all objectives are met, particularly the safe return of northern Israel residents to their homes. Additionally, Netanyahu attended the UN General Assembly with relatives of hostages taken by Hamas to present Israel’s stance to the international community.

News.Az