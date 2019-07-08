Hikmet Cetin: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on basis of UN resolutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on the basis of UN resolutions, former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin said at an international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani diplomacy jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the ADA University, Trend reports.

Cetin noted that the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions demanding the immediate withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"However, these resolutions were not implemented. Armenia still continues aggression and the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan. If they want to enjoy the benefits of the region, then it is necessary to abandon the policy of hostility and occupation. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved in accordance with international law, on the basis of these four resolutions," he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az