Historical-cultural reserves established in Azerbaijan

Historical-cultural reserves have been established in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the issue.

“Ancient and medieval centuries history of Azerbaijan is closely connected with Silk Road, which greatly contributed to the development of mankind civilization for centuries by playing the role of a bridge between Eastern and Western cultures. Azerbaijani territory, which is rich with ancient city places, caravansaries, bridges, remains of protective castles, and architectural monuments are still bearing bright signs of Silk Road”, reads the order.

According to the decree, the territory of the historical reserves “Chiraggala” and “City of Shabran” were declared the State Historical and Cultural Reserve “Chiraggala-Shabran”.

Also, the historical territory of the Shamkir region has been declared the State Historical and Cultural Reserve "The Ancient City of Shamkir", the historical part of the Agsu District has been declared the State Historical and Cultural Reserve "The Medieval City of Agsu."

