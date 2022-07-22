Holding int’l media forum in Shusha is source of pride: MEDIA executive director

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holding the International Media Forum, titled “Global Trends and New Challenges in Media” in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, is a source of pride, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the forum in Shusha, News.Az chief editor Ulviyya Zulfikar reports from the event.

“Today, the media community of Azerbaijan is witnessing yet another historic event. We feel double pride because the media forum is held in Shusha,” Ismayilov said.

The MEDIA executive director noted that the national press of Azerbaijan has passed a great and honorable path of development and has been the herald of advanced social ideas in all areas.

News.Az