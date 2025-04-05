Houthis claim drone strike on 'military target' near Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement conducted a drone strike on an "Israeli military target" near the city of Tel Aviv, according to the movement’s military spokesman, Yahya Saria.

"The Yemeni armed forces carried out an operation to destroy an Israeli military target in the occupied area of Jaffa (Tel Aviv - TASS) using a drone," the representative of the movement said on the air of the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Earlier the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported intercepting a drone approaching the country's airspace from the east. According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli military shot down the UAV over the Arava Desert in southern Israel.

Following the escalation of the conflict in Gaza in 2023, the Houthis issued a warning that they would bombard Israeli territory and prevent associated ships from navigating the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Although Houthi attacks stopped after a ceasefire was imposed in Gaza in mid-January, hostilities resumed in early March when the rebels announced their intention to target Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and subsequently renewed rocket strikes on targets within Israel.

On March 15, US President Donald Trump authorized military action against the Houthis, who control about one-third of Yemen’s territory. He attributed the decision to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. According to the US Central Command, the operation aims to protect American interests and ensure freedom of navigation. In retaliation, the Ansar Allah movement conducted a series of attacks on the US aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea, utilizing missiles and drones. There have been no reports of damage to the ship resulting from these strikes.

News.Az