How the 2026 World Cup could transform US Soccer

+ ↺ − 16 px

The historic 48-team competition is underway. Discover how the FIFA World Cup 2026 is guaranteed to permanently rewrite the future of soccer in America.



Americans have been arguing about soccer “finally making it here” for like thirty years now. It is exhausting. We have heard it all. The hype cycles, the bold declarations, the merchandise drops. But the 2026 World Cup is actually here now and nobody can pretend it is still just a theory. 48 teams. 104 matches. Three countries. This world soccer tournament is not the same animal we have been watching from a distance. It is bigger, louder, and a lot harder to ignore than any previous version. For once the future of soccer in America does not feel like a marketing slogan. It feels like something that is actually happening to us whether we asked for it or not.

And apart from the North American contingent, the rest of the world is following this tourney closely. Anywhere you look; from the Brazilian streets to the cities in Spain, creeks of Nigeria and the neighborhoods of Malaysia, the World Cup is on top of every discussion. And it doesn’t end at just the conversations, people are engaging with other surrounding activities like betting. Bookmakers in nations like Malaysia are reporting a major surge in activities from fans. And while this is great, before getting involved, we recommend that punters take note of everything involved so they can have a successful experience. Before choosing a bookie, consulting reviews showcasing the most reliable sportsbooks for online betting in Malaysia can be of great help.

After choosing a bookmaker, there is still a lot to consider as there is a lot of data involved and things can get complicated fast. This is where resources like MightyTips can be helpful. The brand has an international team of sports betting experts that provides professional football predictions and independent bookmaker reviews. That can make a difference in how things work out for you.

Now, back to football. The whole thing kicked off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Mexico vs South Africa, Group A. Pretty wild venue choice when you think about it. That stadium has now hosted World Cup games in 1970, 1986, and 2026 . Nowhere else on earth can say that. Meanwhile America walked out against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium and the noise around the 2026 World Cup has not stopped since. It keeps getting louder honestly.

Why this tournament changes everything

The future of soccer in America has always been this weird slippery thing. You grab it and it moves. We would get a good moment, some real momentum, then nothing. But the sheer size of World Cup 2026 does not really give the country the option to shrug it off this time.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino declared this while discussing event preparations: “You are No. 1 in everything that you do. You cannot be satisfied with being No. 20 in the No. 1 sport in the world; you want to be No. 1, so let’s go for it.”

That is kind of an unhinged thing to say out loud. But look at the money being spent. Look at the stadiums. Look at the schedule. He is not totally wrong and that is honestly the weird part.

Breaking down the numbers

This FIFA World Cup 2026 is built differently than anything before it. 48 teams instead of 32 . Which sounds minor until you realise what it actually means in practice. More countries, more stories, more fanbases flying in and taking over neighbourhoods. More broadcast hours. More everything.

What is actually pushing this shift:

Unmatched Volume:Fans will consume 104 matches over the tournament , representing a massive jump from the 64 games played in previous editions. Geographic Spread:Matches are scattered across 16 host cities in three nations, dragging top-tier talent directly into local, soccer-starved communities. Legacy Investments:Organizations are dumping millions into grassroots development to ensure the financial momentum outlasts July’s final whistle.

Concacaf President Victor Montagliani recently praised the launch of the Soccer Forward Foundation, a legacy project built to keep the energy going after the final whistle. “This is a very positive initiative from U.S. Soccer,” Montagliani noted. “I applaud them for taking this step to provide more and better access to football for young people in their country.”

Shaping the next generation

Here is the part that actually matters for the future of soccer long term. A kid in Kansas City or Atlanta watching a world class match happen twenty minutes from their house is not the same as watching it on TV from across an ocean. It hits different. It stops being this abstract faraway thing. It becomes something that feels reachable.

That feeling spills into domestic leagues too. When the final is done on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey the newly converted fans do not just disappear. They need somewhere to put that energy. Local clubs are going to feel it. Youth academies too.

What happens next?

This World Cup 2026 is not a party that ends and gets forgotten. The future of soccer here has been slowly building a foundation and this tournament is the moment it either locks in or stalls again. This time the infrastructure, the money, and the visibility are all pointing in the same direction at the same time.

This world soccer tournament will stress test stadiums, convert skeptics, and put a whole new wave of kids in cleats. By the time a winner lifts the trophy, the argument about whether soccer belongs here will feel genuinely outdated. The 2026 World Cup did not knock. It just walked in.

News.Az