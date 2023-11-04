Hundreds of Azerbaijanis became victims of mines after the war - UN Resident Coordinator

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is also among the countries suffering from mine threat," United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said during the public hearing themed "Combating the Landmine Threat - Impact of Explosive Ordnance on the Ecosystem" held in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, News.az reports.

She noted that after the war, hundreds of Azerbaijanis became victims of landmine explosions. In the last 3 years alone, 65 civilians have lost their lives: "Mine threat hinders sustainable development, as well as achieving peace. Not only do people lose their lives as a result of the mine threat, but this danger also affects the soil and its fertility negatively."

Appreciating ANAMA's work in this field, the United Nations Resident Coordinator spoke about the cooperation relations with UN organizations and institutions since 2020 and said that a lot of work has been done.

News.Az