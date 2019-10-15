Hungarian PM Viktor Orban ends visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban has today completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Hungarian Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

News.Az

