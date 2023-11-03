Hungarian premier thanks Azerbaijani leader for efforts to stabilize situation in South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to stabilizing the situation in the region.

While speaking at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana on Friday, Orban also congratulated the Azerbaijani leader on the successful implementation of reconstruction work in the Karabakh region, News.Az reports.

The Hungarian premier noted that the world economy has collapsed twice in recent years and energy prices in Europe have surged manifold.

"These challenges leave us with two paths - either the economies must be isolated or we must continue to expand cooperation. Recently, we have seen tendencies to isolate economies and blockade them. However, Hungary is in favor of increased cooperation," he added.

