Hungarian Prime Minister arrives in Azerbaijan

On July 5, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in Shusha, News.Az reports.

In honor of the distinguished guest, a guard of honor was formed at the Fuzuli International Airport, where the national flags of the UTC member countries were flying.Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Agdam, Fizuli and Khojavend regions Emin Huseynov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov and other officials.

News.Az