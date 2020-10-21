Hungary expresses support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary expresses its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders and condemns any aggression, reads a letter by Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister, Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission for Azerbaijan-Hungary Economic Cooperation Péter Szijjártó.

Szijjártó addressed a letter to the commission’s co-chairman from the Azerbaijani side, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev.

The minister noted that Hungary calls for a de-escalation of the conflict and its peaceful solution within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Szijjártó also expressed hope for an early meeting to discuss the further development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the countries.

News.Az