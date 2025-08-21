Hungary says Budapest a suitable venue for Russia-Ukraine summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary has reiterated its offer to host a Russia-Ukraine summit in Budapest, describing the city as a suitable venue for peace talks, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said. The comments come amid reports that Budapest is being considered as a potential location for discussions involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US leader Donald Trump.

Szijjarto stressed that Hungary’s offer remains valid: “Let us know at least an hour before your arrival, and we will be ready to guarantee fair, safe, and equal conditions for all parties in Hungary.” He noted that Budapest has long been suggested as a meeting place because Hungary maintains open channels with all parties and advocates for peaceful dialogue, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hungary has also preserved diplomatic communication with both Russia and the US, leveraging Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s relationships with leaders on both sides. “We are ready to contribute to the success of peace efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine,” Szijjarto added.

News.Az