Hungary's PM: Hungary-Azerbaijan relations have risen to the level of an enhanced strategic partnership

The cooperation between Hungary and the Republic of Azerbaijan is exemplary, supported also by the uninterrupted development of our economic and political relations, said Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary in the congratulatory letter addressed to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

"I am delighted that in January this year we elevated relations between our countries to the level of an enhanced strategic partnership," said in the letter.

News.Az