Hyrcanian Forests inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List
Iran's Hyrcanian Forests were inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku
Hyrcanian Forests form a unique forested massif that stretches 850 km along the southern coast of the Caspian Sea. Their floristic biodiversity is remarkable: 44% of the vascular plants known in Iran are found in the Hyrcanian region, which only covers 7% of the country.
According to UNESCO, 180 species of birds typical of broad-leaved temperate forests and 58 mammal species have been recorded, including the Persian Leopard (Panthera pardus tulliana).
