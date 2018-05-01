IBA, ASAN Radio present project "100-Year History"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Bank of Azerbaijan and ASAN Radio, with the support of ASAN Service, have launched a joint project timed to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic.

At a press conference on May 1 the project "100-Year History" was presented to the public.

Within the framework of long-term cooperation with the support of the bank, a series of audio and video materials will be prepared on the activities of ADR. These materials will be aired on "ASAN Radio" and presented to the audience through various communication channels of the International Bank of Azerbaijan and "ASAN Service" in social networks. These materials will shed light on some of the historical facts of the 23-month existence of ADR. Within the framework of the project, the general public will be provided with previously not widely publicized interesting facts from various archives and museums. Documentary materials, historical buildings of the ADR era, museum exhibits will make it possible to take a journey into the past, back to 100 years ago. Rahib Azeri well known to radio listeners will take part in preparing the aforementioned materials as an expert.

Director of the Marketing Department of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Nigar Tahirova said that the main goal of the project is to promote the values ​​of ADR: "This year is declared the 'Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.' With this project, we also want to contribute and join a series of events organized on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of ADR. We believe that the audio and video materials presented within the framework of the project will raise a great interest among the public."

Director of ASAN Radio Emin Musavi noted: "ASAN Radio is the first and only radio specializing in public services for which educational broadcasts occupy a special place. According to the decree of the President, by implementing this project, we also want to draw the listeners' attention to the history of ADR and to promote our values."

Project expert Rahib Azeri stressed the rich history of ADR: "I myself witnessed the existence of this rich history while preparing the television broadcasts. After all, when you follow any new facts, new historical realities appear before you. Alas, so far we have been able to study only a small part of them. And we intend to take every effort to make the project interesting and useful. "

Recall that the International Bank of Azerbaijan and ASAN Radio also announced the launch of another joint project. Every Friday from May 4 the radio will broadcast an educational program at 19.05. The program with participation of bank experts will serve to increase financial literacy of the population, answer various questions related to financial and banking issues and hold educational discussions. The host of the program will be the popular business journalist Ali Ahmadov.

News.Az

