ICESCO regional office in Azerbaijan holds its first seminar

The ICESCO regional office in Baku held its inaugural seminar on cultural, scientific, and educational cooperation.

In his remarks, Abdulhakeem AlSenan, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku, noted that the office aims strengthening presence of ICESCO in the Caucasus and Central Asia, as well as contributing to closer collaboration between the ICESCO member states, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Farid Jafarov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture, said that the opening of ICESCO regional office holds great significance, as it will cover various areas, including education, culture and information technologies.

He recalled that the organization declared Azerbaijani liberated city of Shusha the Cultural Capital of Islamic World for 2024.

Anar Karimov, ICESCO’s Head of the Partnership and International Cooperation Sector, the regional office in Baku will serve as a beacon with its rich and centuries old heritage.

He added that the office would host a regional seminar on cultural heritage on July 28 this year.

The event saw the screening of a video highlighting the history and activity of ICESCO.

The seminar continued with panel discussions.

News.Az