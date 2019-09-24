ICRC: Azerbaijani soldier’s body relocated from contact line of troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of Azerbaijani soldier Ramin Abdulrahmanov has been relocated from the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, said Ilaha Huseynova, head of the public relations department of Azerbaijani representative office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Trend reports Sept. 24.

She noted that on Sept. 23, the ICRC, based on the appeal and agreement of the parties, as a neutral intermediary took part in the operation to relocate the body of the deceased soldier from the contact line.

On Sept. 22, Ramin Abdulrahmanov, an Azerbaijani soldier of a frontline military unit, lost his way and was shot dead by Armenians.

To ensure the safe evacuation of the soldier’s body, an appeal was made to the Azerbaijani representative office of the ICRC.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

